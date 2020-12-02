Solar farm developers are having a field day with farm land in North Carolina. We will never recover the lost farm land that is now solar plants.
Solar farms are Limited Liability Corporations, called L.L. C’s. They do not allow disclosure of their ownership or business activities . The only available information about an LLC is the name of their General Manager or President. The true owners and business data are never disclosed. The builder is employed by the owner.
The solar plant owners have no actual financial risk in a solar farm project. The mortgage insurance is provided by a Federal Government agency called the Small Business Administration.
There is no public disclosure, or public record, or government record, of the small amount of electric power they generate.
Since the heat from the sun creates the electric power, electricity is generated only 20% of the day, when the weather cooperates.
There is little chance of a solar farm making a profit even though they get an 80% discount on their annual county property tax.
Solar farms lease the land they occupy, so they start by admitting to a limited existence. When a solar plant closes the land owner is left holding the bag. There is no method to dispose of toxic solar panels or revive the land..
The Public Staff electrical engineers of the Utilities Commission know and understand the failings of solar farms, yet they seldom deny a solar farm application for construction on the basis of the very poor solar farm technical information.
How would you like to play a hand or two in this so called game of chance?
Lawrence A. Watts, Jr.
Greenville