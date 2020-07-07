I am happy for Guy Miller that his three keys of success resulted in him “enjoying a life of success.” I guess he grew up in a healthy family. For folks like me who grew up in severely dysfunctional families, many more keys were needed before I began to enjoy life.
From the time I was 14 years old until well into my adulthood I had been clinically depressed and had no idea how to deal with it. The stigma of a mental illness kept me smiling on the outside and crying on the inside.
One day when I was barely able to get out of bed, I decided to call the now non-existent Pitt County Mental Health Center. There I received healing treatment from a gifted therapist. She taught me some other keys to happiness that helped me recover from the traumatic experiences of my youth.
There is a great TED talk on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) as well as many books and articles. I highly recommend people learning about this. It just might make you a more compassionate person.
One of the unintended consequences of my healing from depression is that I heard my call to priesthood and was ordained by the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests in 2014. I pastor Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community.
One of my ministries is spiritual direction where many come to be healed from abusive religion. To learn more email me at all826@suddenlink.net
Ann Harrington
Greenville