In reference to the Sunday, Jan. 17 letter titled “Good for the goose” by a former Superior Court judge. I heard that judge’s rants years ago, which made me wonder if any fair verdict ever came from that court, so it doesn’t surprise me that he would praise our District 3 representative for trying to overthrow the fair and honest presidential election in favor of lying Trump and his cult.
The writer states that Democrats repeatedly used that challenge in the past. He gives one example to support the “repeatedly” claim (he understands the meaning of repeatedly?), plus that challenge wasn’t anything like done by our 3rd District representative, but the writer didn’t mention that. He wants you to compare apples with oranges.
What our 3rd District representative did (along with 139 other despicable so-called leaders) against our democracy was try to overthrow the presidential election using mob intimidation actions. His action will not be forgotten, no matter how many photo-ops he does, or how much tax payer money he gives back, plus, (maybe?) staying at home to keep an upcoming vote from being on his record. He will get his fame along with hundreds more in the school history books. His praise for Trump’s treasonous actions will always follow him, and rightfully so.
The writer’s and the 3rd District representative’s mindset has been imbedded in America by greed, hate, brainwashing (by repeated lies), by so-called religion and many other ways. You see, these types are on the team and they just have to win. They don’t know or care about basic right and wrong and they think a win is power, money and their agenda. If any of you think these types care about America (which is you), you have been brainwashed.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville