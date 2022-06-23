By 2030, one in five North Carolinians will be over 65, and for the first time ever North Carolina will be comprised of more older adults than children.
A new statewide survey titled Age My Way NC asks people 45 years and older across the state to offer their thoughts on priorities for their communities, including safe and walkable streets; age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life.
The survey is a collaboration between the State of North Carolina and AARP-NC, the largest organization of older adults in the state.
“The Age My Way NC survey is a critical tool to help the state, as well as counties and local communities, identify the most important improvements to make any place you live in North Carolina the best it can be for all ages,” said Mary Penny Kelley, executive director of Gov. Roy Cooper’s rural initiative Hometown Strong and coordinator of the Age My Way NC project.
The Age My Way NC survey, available in English and Spanish, is accessible electronically by going to bit.ly/AgeMyWayNC, (case sensitive). Hard copies of the survey are available by email request to NCAARP@aarp.org. Please include a mailing address for hard copy requests.
The survey will be open for the next 90 days and the results will be made available to local, county and state officials, as well as the public. Thank you for taking the time to help make North Carolina communities livable for all ages.
Beth LeCroy
Raleigh
LeCroy is a communications intern with the Hometown Strong initiative.