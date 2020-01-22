Don Cavellini’s letter of Dec. 26 defending the removal of a statue honoring the lives of men who died in war and attended UNC-CH was troubling. Mr. Cavellini implies that there is only one way to look at the issues of the Civil War. That is a misguided view. Ignoring the economic factors that led to the use of slave labor is as wrong as slavery itself.
Mr. Cavellini’s work with CAR is an honorable quest. However, without reconciling the differences that divided us then, his efforts serve to divide us now. Thus, I propose the following.
Can we agree:
That the American Civil War was a horrible chapter in our history.
That the use of slavery as an economic tool was a horrible act.
That slavery has been an economic tool of societies for over 40 centuries.
That the divisions that led to the war were multifaceted and included: Use of slave labor, economic oppression of the South by the North, Federal tariffs on manufactured goods and the excessive transportation costs charged by the North for goods destined for the South.
That the financial elite of the Northern states that led the economic oppression of the South that led to the exploitation of all means to be competitive in an unlevel playing field. (This does not excuse the use of slavery, but the economic reality of the need to compete to sell goods often drove poor decisions.)
That we need to work to unite instead of dividing based on actions of our great, great, great, great grandparents.
If we can cease focusing on acts that divided us, we can reconcile and begin to operate as a society progressing together instead of living as a fractured, hate filled and divided country.
Richard Law
Winterville