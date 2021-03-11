Well, it’s almost here again! The time of year when we turn forward every clock, watch, non-automated device we have. And why do we do this? Simply because we’re told to!
There is no logical reason except for the irrationality of blind compliance. (Sort of like following Roy Cooper’s mask mandate for a year.) Does this compliance help us? No! Does it improve our lives? No! Does it make us inadvertently late for work, school, appointments? Perhaps!
The farce of Daylight Saving Time is just that. It’s a farce! It doesn’t make any more daylight. It doesn’t save any daylight. It does nothing beneficial. And it certainly is maddening!
Every year — twice a year — those of us who live in counties, states and countries that subscribe to this nonsense run around like chickens with our heads cut off to ensure every device is calibrated to the mandated time change. God help us if we forget one of these moments of insanity and show up either really early or really late for our appointed schedules.
I have not properly researched all the empirical data but I understand every year, the subsequent Monday after such an unnecessary and archaic time-change, automobile accidents increase, heart attacks increase and people’s stress levels increase. Perhaps other anomalies occur, but these factors alone sufficiently create serious questions about why we allow ourselves to be pushed into this time twilight zone.
If you can read, it’s fair to say, you’ve discovered I’m no fan of Daylight Saving Time. How long will we allow this insanity to continue? Governments worldwide are not even on the same page when coordinating this absurdity. Don’t we have enough daily stresses to deal with without one more ridiculous, outdated practice?
Stop the madness.
Jerry W. McRoy
Winterville