Thirty-eight years ago, shortly after moving to Greenville, I placed my yard debris, branches, pine cones, etc., in front of my curb in the street because everybody up and down my street was doing the same.
I subsequently received a notice from the city telling me that I would be fined, if I continued to do that. I have never done it since.
I understand that there is still an ordinance prohibiting placing yard refuse and waste bins in the street. As best I can tell, that ordinance is pretty much ignored.
I now have a 15 year old grandson starting to drive. Learning to drive in Greenville is challenging enough without having to dodge obstructions in the street as well as the walkers and bicyclists who end up in the middle of the street to avoid these hazards.
The solution is very simple (and I think tried previously): Tell homeowners that their debris and bins will not be picked up unless they are appropriately in the yard, above the curb.
I know this is not the best for our beautiful lawns, but I think safety has to be our primary concern.
Mark Dellasega
Greenville
Vote for democracy
These are definitions of fascism from Webster's and Oxford's dictionaries:
A political regime that exalts nation and race above the individual, that stands for an autocratic centralized government headed by a dictator and forcible suppression of opposition and free expression.
A belief in the supremacy of one national or ethnic group, a contempt for democracy, an insistence on obedience to a powerful leader and demagogic approach.
Present-day fascist autocrats insert unqualified sycophants in positions to nullify democratic principles. Any serious opposition is dealt with harshly via persecution, professional ruin, imprisonment and murder. Our present universally corrupt, immoral autocratic regime has progressed far along this path of democracy's demise.
The degenerate golfer and Barr, his intellectually stunted, right-wing toad are the faces of this coup d'état. And make no mistake, Putin is the puppet master.
Trump is a classic illiterate bully who has read nothing since "see spot run." The European fascists of the 1930s had Party platforms of absolute allegiance to their dictators. The GOP is goose stepping to the same fascist drums.
The degenerate golfer knew of the severity of COVID-19 on Jan. 28 and has continued to lie to the American people. There is an evil, foul, Russian compromised stench in the White House that threatens the very foundation of our country.
Oh, by the way, he doesn't want to shake hands with members of his disgusting "herd mentality."
Vote early and save your democracy.
Michael Gough
Winterville
Make debates great
Nearly everyone agrees there is a need to reform presidential debates after the national disgrace of the first debate. In the interest of civility and opinion sharing, I propose the following:
Five respected journalists would write the questions for the debate; the Trump and Biden camps could appoint one each, the other three chosen from media organizations.
The questions would be submitted to the candidates two days before the debate; each written response would be limited to 500 words or less, and provided in a timely manner to the moderator. This should be sufficient time to compose and edit replies.
Each question would be posed during the "live" debate and each candidate would read their written response. Candidates would alternate turns to speak first. Any deviation from the written response or exceeding the word limit would trigger an automatic cutoff to the microphone and camera of that candidate.
After each candidate has read their response, each would then be given 30 seconds for a summary.
The debate could be virtual, yet candidates can choose their own words and have some spontaneity. Importantly, interruptions and name-calling would be minimized, proving, perhaps, America can have civil discussions even among ill-mannered politicians.
A candidate may choose not to participate, but the remaining candidate would still have his words read on national TV.
Lastly, no member of either party would be afforded time to give us their post-debate interpretation; we are smart enough to figure out what was said.
Tom Doubt
Winterville
Compliments to the voters
Politicians, political pundits, and the press proclaim that voters are “smart and can see through” the hype and promises in political ads that abound during a campaign. This is apparently intended to demonstrate they have a profound sense of confidence in the voting public.
Complimenting voters that they are shrewder than their opposition, Democrats will remark: “C’mon man, the Republicans are lying and are afraid to face reality, and you, John Q. Public, know that. You’re smart; vote for us.”
Republicans will counter that Democrats will “kill the soul of America,” and the citizenry is clever enough to dispel the opposition’s hyperbole. You’re smart. Vote for us.
Everyone wants to be complimented. President Trump does it all the time. He points to individuals, he gives the thumbs up, he smiles and waves, he calls folks by name, he asks them to stand and be recognized … he’s a true wheeler-dealer. He knows how to schmooze. You’re smart; vote for him.
Progressive, left-wing TV newscasters will rank on the president and tell their viewers that the administration is illegitimate but this audience knows that and will cast their votes accordingly. You’re smart; vote for our candidate.
Just how smart is the American public? Which line of political blarney will they “fall for?”
Does the American voter actually believe in all the anti-Trump propaganda?
Do voters believe in the seeping growth of socialism that has been encroaching into American tradition?
Does a strong economy and control of a virus trump a welfare state mentality?
Is free education, free health care a reality or a fantasy?
Are voters smart enough to put those individuals in office who will uphold America’s destiny?
Are American voters smart enough to take back control of their future?
We’ll see just how smart America’s voters are, hopefully, on Nov. 3.
John Cleary
Winterville