I frequently drive up Charles Boulevard and hang a left onto 14th Street. That allows me to follow the progress of the construction of the massive Jolly Roger apartment complex. And I always wonder, “Who is going to move in?”
This is the latest student-oriented apartment building to be thrown up during the last five years. The rush to build was created by former Chancellor Staton’s fanciful projections for growth of enrollment at ECU. A significant percentage of the increased enrollment has been made through online programs.
For three years, I directed a course that all graduate nursing students had to take and these were working nurses from Elizabeth City to Wilmington to Cullowhee who were getting their advance degrees entirely online. All across the units at ECU, online programs that do not require any presence at the university or living in Greenville are filled with students and that count toward the university’s enrollment figures.
The long-term issue is demographics. In the U.S. and in North Carolina, the number of persons turning 18-years old yearly will decline each of the next 10 years. The college-aged pool is shrinking and that has caused UNC-CH and NCSU to become much more aggressive at recruiting students east of I-95 as well as out-of-state.
So, who is going to move into these apartments? What happens when these projects cannot obtain adequate occupancy rates? And who is stuck holding the paper for these projects?
Brian McMillen
Ayden