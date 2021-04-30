Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY... .Very low humidity, gusty winds, and extremely low fuel moisture will lead to a high risk for rapid fire spread today. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * AFFECTED AREA...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Greene, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones, Pamlico, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret, East Carteret, Inland Onslow, Coastal Onslow and Northern Outer Banks. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to develop today. Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions. All outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&