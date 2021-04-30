The two pillars that form my sociopolitical ethic are Christ’s teachings and the Constitution. Both can be interpreted differently by different people.
When I gave my life to Christ back in the 1980s I began studying his teachings, like “you get back what you put forth” in this life, that this world is not the important one, that if you attach yourself to this illusion, then an illusion is what you will be attached to.
Much of his teaching seemed to be preparing us for the world beyond this one — store up your riches which are in heaven; render unto Caesar; if someone takes your cloak, give them your coat also. Some teachings are so simple that they are impossible to misunderstand. Some are in allegory, and many can only be understood in the context of his other teachings, and a literal interpretation would not be practical or even possible.
For instance, when he said “Sell all you have and come, follow me,” nobody can sell all they have, then they would have no clothes, and that would not work in today’s society. And before I or anybody starts to think they have the truth, they already steer away from his admonition that “For now you see as through a glass, darkly; but then, face to face.” It is then he is always talking about, the next life, the land of light, the place with many mansions, houses not built by human hands. Sounds wonderful.
If our every good thought and deed puts a pebble on one side of the scale, and every action from our lower mind puts one on the other side, our final tally will be totally up to us. If you are uncertain, uneasy or unhappy, study Christ; if nothing else, it couldn’t hurt.
You’ll thank me later.
Robert Tyson
Winterville