Here we go again. Another cycle is complete. Spring arrived on 20 March 2021. The heat of summer is not far off. “Sumer is Icumen in.”
To anticipate and celebrate the change of seasons, the medieval English round, or rota, was composed in the mid-13th century. It is also known as the Summer Canon and the Cuckoo Song.
The author (Unknown; speculated to be W. de Wycombe) created the lyric using his barn-yard sensibilities. He penned what he saw, what he heard. However, one word of the song caused a bit of consternation and upset with translators and the public in general over the centuries:
The ewe is bleating after her lamb,
The cow is lowing after her calf;
The bullock is prancing,
The billy-goat farting (bucke uerteþ) [or, according to Platzer 1995, “The stag cavorting”],
Sing merrily, cuckoo!
There was a hue and cry about the use of the word “farting.” Editorial prudishness and offended sensibilities of the squeamish publishers kept this little Middle English poem out of school books to save the children of England from indecency.
Yet, additional research suggests: “The older anthologists sometimes made ludicrous attempts to gloss ‘buck uerteth’ in a way tolerable to Victorian sensibilities. Most recent editors have recognized what every farm boy knows — that quadrupeds disport themselves in the spring precisely as the poet has said. To the 14th century, the idea was probably inoffensive.”
Need I explain why this letter was prepared? Americans are not the only cancel culture ever to exist. As long as fear, distrust, false values and prejudice exist, so too will a culture exist, motivated to erase, eradicate, wipe out that which discomforts or “seems offensive” to anyone’s sensibilities.
Erase racism. Eradicate prejudice, wipe out greed, and there will be no need for a cancel culture.
John Cleary
Winterville