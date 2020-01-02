Pender County has granted a building permit for a 500 acre, approximately $40 million solar farm.
When I was a young man I spent a lot of time at Wrightsville Beach in the summer. My home was in Raleigh, and Wrightsville Beach was where the Raleigh girls went to get sun tans. The young men went to protect the girls and make sure they did not get burned.
I look back on that experience and we learned early in life that the girls did not go out on the beach before 10 a.m. There was not enough sun before 10 to get a tan. Also we learned that the girls packed it up and went home shortly after 3 p.m. There was not enough sunshine after 3:30 to make the effort. The only bright sunshine was during the noon day hours.
Every time I hear about a new solar farm, I cannot help but think about what I learned about sunshine on Wrightsville Beach. When some story is published about a solar farm that is going to provide all the electric power needs for 5,000 or 6,000 homes, they are just telling a whopper. The sunshine has not changed its schedule since my days on Wrightsville Beach.
I can prove that statement by the kilowatt hour production record from any solar farm in North Carolina. I have gotten such a solar farm kilowatt hour record and plotted it on graph paper just to prove this point. The new $40 million plant in Pender County will not produce enough electric power to remain in business without financial help. There are several other negative factors, but they are not as important as the hours of bright sunshine.
What can I do to prove my case to the county commissioners in the 100 counties in North Carolina?
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville