Our water resources — our lakes and streams, rivers and oceans — face a host of serious threats, from man-made pollution and contamination of groundwater to severe droughts and equally severe flooding caused by climate change. None of us are immune from these threats, because access to clean water affects every aspect of our lives, from public health to recreation.
For many of us here in the Greenville area, the Tar River is the primary source of drinking water. It’s easy to forget about the Tar as we go about our lives, but its water is a precious resource. Fortunately, organizations like Sound Rivers, a grassroots conservation organization for which I am a board member, works hard to keep polluters at bay and to partner with communities to restore natural resiliency to the increased threat of flooding. We are also lucky to have Greenville Utilities purifying and disinfecting that water to provide us clean drinking water.
Unfortunately, the Tar is under threat from climate change and emerging contaminants. In 2007, the year I moved to the Greenville area, saw one of the worst droughts ever. Water was scarce, and seeing the bottom of the river from the banks was striking. In other years, the river has experienced overwhelming and life-threatening floods. Similarly, the stability of many emerging chemicals created to improve our live may also lead to their environmental persistence. Given that many are toxic or may cause cancer, we should be concerned about their presence in river waters. Thankfully, scientists are working hard to find solutions to these complex problems.
You can also rest assured that Sound Rivers has been right there by our side, fighting for clean water in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico River basins for 40 years. So, in honor of World Water Day (March 22) pour yourself a glass of cool, clean water and take a moment to appreciate our greatest resource. And visit soundrivers.org to join the fight to keep it clean.
Sid Mitra
Greenville