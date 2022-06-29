“Objectivity” (The quality or state of being just and unbiased, equitableness; the capacity to assess situations or circumstances shrewdly and to draw sound conclusions) as opposed to “subjectivity/sentimentality” is a concept critical in every aspect of human endeavor.
Lack of objectivity is the sabot in the machinery in a society riddled with bigotry regarding appointment and advancement to jobs in general, specifically in an appointment to the Supreme Court.
It’s been standard practice in American culture to award jobs to or appoint the most qualified individual, though certain applicants have been denied jobs and appointments because of race, sex or ethnicity.
In American culture, we have given to or appointed offended groups or persons to positions they may not be qualified to perform. It’s done as recompense. That is not “objectivity.” Everyone knows that but disregards it for political reasons, not for justice. Then, others will argue it is for justice’s sake.
And that’s “the rub.” How has society compensated the insulted individual or the ethnic group or the race for injustices perpetrated by bigotry? Reverse discrimination/affirmative action.
The issue of reverse discrimination first reached the Supreme Court in the 1970s, when a student with good grades named Allan Bakke accused a University of California medical school of twice denying him admission because he was white. Strict racial quotas were unconstitutional, the court said.
When a president announces he’ll appoint a black female to SCOTUS, that’s lack of objectivity. Why? Because saying a diverse point of view is necessary to do a job when that isn’t the standard, which is, who is best qualified regardless of outward appearance.
If a black female can do the job, and her decisions don’t arise from her race and gender, great! But if she’s appointed merely to offer a different perspective, that goes against the American way.