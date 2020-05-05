I read U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy’s article in the Reflector (Take a surgical approach to move forward, April 15) and agree with most of what he proposes.
We cannot neglect all our elderly sick patients while running around testing and lecturing folks that are healthy. In fact the vast majority of folks that are dying with the coronavirus every day are in their 70s and 80s and have advanced coronary atherosclerosis as well as poor immunity to every contagious disease.
We have flu epidemics every year and have kept the elderly from dying by targeting them for special care. That’s the modern way to handle epidemics: target, isolate and treat the vulnerable with modern medicine.
We are curing cancer with genetics as well as many autoimmune diseases like psoriasis, rheumatic fever and ulcerative colitis with biologics. Additionally let us not forget the No. 1 cause of death in America by far and away is coronary artery atherosclerosis, which kills 600,000 Americans a year.
People are exercising, stopping bad habits like smoking, overeating and taking statins to lower cholesterol. I believe they should also get stress EKGs with nuclear scans followed by angiograms to diagnose and treat blocked coronary arteries.
For the past 35 years surgeons have been able to bypass blocked coronary arteries and the procedures are lasting more than 20 years using modern techniques and arteries rather than veins.
Thank you Dr. Murphy, for a urologist, that was a pretty good article indeed. LOL
Robert D. Piat, M.D.
Winterville
What does Germany know?
Note: the following letter was written April 23.
Germany has approximately 83.7 million citizens. North Carolina has about 10.5 million. Basically, Germany has eight time the population of North Carolina. Germany has 5,739 COVID-19 deaths. North Carolina has 269 COVID-19 deaths. Per capita, Germany has more than two and a half times more COVID-19 deaths than North Carolina.
Four days ago, Germany opened small businesses, car dealerships and factories. On May 4, the German students will return to school. What does Germany know that we don’t?
Gov. Cooper refuses to give a plan forward. He is waiting for some mystical report. In 2018, a statewide inventory revealed that there were 15,000 untested rape kits. If we can’t get rape kits tested, how can we trust a true evaluation of COVID-19. We don’t need marching orders from New York and California. Too many people’s lives and livelihoods are at stake.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden