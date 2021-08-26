As Greenville has just finished hosting its first Little League Softball World Series, I was amazed at the number of people within our city, state and country who were able to work together and give the participants lasting memories.
Our city staff, led by Mayor P.J. Connelly and City Manager Ann Wall, was amazing as they were very supportive of the event and provided countless special touches to make the trip to Greenville one that none of our visitors from around the United States will ever forget.
I am also grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who provided help throughout the tournament. Volunteers from approximately eight states along with people from throughout North Carolina provided many services to us in our efforts to run a first-class tournament. Press box operations, concession workers, souvenir shop workers, ushers, ground crew, meal servers and umpires were all positions that were filled by our outstanding group of volunteers.
Thanks also goes out to our community members who welcomed our visitors with open arms. The constant narrative heard from the visiting families about the people in Greenville were “they are nice and welcoming.” Special thanks goes out to all of you who made the trip over to Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park to watch the action. The teams were provided with an amazing atmosphere during the last several nights of the tournament and we have the many hundreds of people who came to watch the games to thank for that.
I think the Little League Softball World Series has found a permanent home. I’m very hopeful that international teams will be included in next year’s tournament field and help make this a true “world” series. Year one is in the books and I am confident our best years are yet to come.
Brian Weingartz
Greenville
Weingartz is a Little League Softball World Series commissioner and head groundskeeper at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.