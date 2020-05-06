National Travel & Tourism Week across the United States is May 3-9 and a time when we acknowledge the numerous contributions that the tourism industry makes to the health of our national, state and local economies. The most recent numbers from Visit NC show that visitors to Pitt County generated over $260 million dollars, ranking it 20th among North Carolina’s 100 counties for tourism expenditures. Tourism supports over 2,000 jobs in Pitt County and reduces the amount of local taxes residents pay. Although things are currently a bit different this year, travel and tourism is more important than ever.
Just a few short months ago, no one could have imagined the toll that COVID-19 would have across the United States and the world. Our local economies are in distress, record numbers are now unemployed, and the new normal is to stay at home to flatten the curve. Our neighbors and friends in the travel and tourism industry have been hit especially hard by this virus with many restaurants closed and hotels empty. The good news is it appears things are trending in the right direction for restrictions to be gradually lifted. When that time comes, travel and tourism will play a significant role.
Our local, state and national economic recovery will truly begin when travel restrictions are lifted and citizens can do what they have been dreaming about for the last few months. The return of travel for meetings, conventions, reunions, sports tournaments and leisure will jumpstart our economies, regrow our workforce and bolster our small businesses. Sales tax revenue will regenerate for our local municipalities and economic development opportunities will resurface. The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau stands ready to aggressively market our destination to bring visitors back to aid in our economic recovery process.
The spirit of travel is alive and well. Travel will reconnect us with family, friends and colleagues. It will help us emotionally recover from an event none of us have ever experienced and will offer a new appreciation for the experience of travel that we might have taken for granted before.
Happy National Travel and Tourism Week.
President & CEO Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau Andrew D. Schmidt CHME, MPA