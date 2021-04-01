What an egregious, blatant, unconscionable grammatical error a purported insurance company representative has blasphemed in its most recent television commercial!
The young, handsome, articulate male, looking directly into the public’s gaze, begins by boldly uttering: “Could of, would of, should of,” then continues his spiel to get your attention to buy his product. He certainly captured mine!
I don’t fault the agent totally; he’s simply reading the script someone else had prepared, and for which he was compensated. (What’s the axiom? “Don’t bite the hand of the one who is feeding you.”) Should he have caught the error and insisted that it be corrected? Sure, but then who knows that he was even aware it was an error? How many of the listeners would’ve spotted the gaff? I would guess not many.
Have you, reader, identified the mistake and can you explain why it is flawed?
Some folks will call me a grammar-nazi because I believe all English-speaking folks must use the language precisely. What did Professor Henry Higgins question in “My Fair Lady” — “Why can’t the English learn to speak?”
I have been deliberately stalling to give you time to dust off your vintage Warriner’s grammar text and expose the error. Did you find it?
“Could,” “would” and “should” are auxiliary verbs to determine the tense and tone of your comment. As such, each must be combined with the helping verb form “have.” “Could have,” “would have,” “should have” are accurate.
Why the error? It’s all in the enunciation of “have” when converted into a contraction, “would’ve,” “could’ve,” “should’ve,” — sounds too much like “could of,” etc., or as one caustic female judge dramatically (erroneously) spouts to her audience: “Could ’a, would ’a, should ’a.” This rule also applies to “must’ve,” “might’ve.”
I rest my case.
John Cleary
Winterville