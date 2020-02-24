Rumors abound that N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore is seeking the position of chancellor at East Carolina University. Moore’s record as speaker and leader of his party should disqualify him.
Back in 2016, Just before Gov. Roy Cooper was inaugurated, Moore attempted to push through legislation that limited the governor’s power. The New York Times called this attempt “a brazen power grab.”
In September of last year, Moore was the architect of what the News & Observer called a “shameless theft of democracy,” when he ordered a surprise vote to overturn Cooper’s veto of the state budget.
As for undemocratic acts, he said of North Carolina’s extreme gerrymandering, “Frankly, it’s a model other states could follow.” Both the 2011 and the 2016 election maps were ruled to be unconstitutional. And just this past week, a state Court of Appeals panel blocked North Carolina’s voter ID law, which Moore also championed.
Moore has a pattern of pushing through undemocratic legislation. He has engineered ways to hold onto power and has shown contempt for his colleagues in the General Assembly and constituents in his state who are not in his party. More than that, he has shown no respect for the basic values of democracy.
Vern Davenport, ECU Board of Trustees Chair, wrote, “Our next chancellor will be challenged to work with all constituencies” and will need to “continue to recruit excellent faculty and researchers.” Moore’s actions suggest that he would have little aptitude or interest in either of these jobs.
Randall Martoccia
Winterville