When Justice Potter was asked what constituted obscenity, he gave his famous shorthand description: “I know it when I see it.”
Had Justice Potter been asked about FBI bias, his shorthand description would have been, “I know it when l see it.” Swallowing camels and straining gnats, Horowitz put lipstick on “bias” and “spying” even a pig would recognize, breathing life into “What is, is” and a black eye to due process.
The Clintons spun their way out of Waco and the Davidians, Ruby Ridge and the Montana Free Men in perhaps the bloodiest chapters of FBI history. Changing the rules for a bureaucracy with absolute power only creates loopholes Avenatti could exploit. Incarcerating those responsible for using Carter Page’s life as an “insurance policy” is a better solution. Flipping Kleinsmith to ultimately discover what Barrack and Hillary knew and when would be a good beginning to ending FBI abuses.
Unfortunately, hating Donald Trump has spawned a tyranny that suspends the rule of law. In this light, if Page is in danger, we’re all in danger. Without due process and the rule of law, government of the people and for the people remains in jeopardy.
Joe Exum
Snow Hill
Christian values?
Wow, reading Vic Corey’s letter paraphrasing an interview with this so called prophet Mark Taylor (Public Forum, Dec. 28) just proves that the cult mentality has fully taken root in Trump’s Republican party.
Talk about total psycho drivel, Jim Jones would be impressed at how this lying immoral president could buffalo so many “wanna” believers.
Are these the Christian values you learned in Sunday school, Vic? Or maybe you’re waiting for the Trump approved Bible.
C A Johnson
Snow Hill