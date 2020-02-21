God told Moses to tell the Pharaoh to let his people go. The Pharaoh said no, the slaves and everything they owned belonged to him. Moses told the Pharaoh man shall be ruled by law and not by the will of man.
In 1998 the states attorneys general forced the tobacco industry to enter a master tobacco settlement for $368.4 billion dollars to last for 20 years. Later it was extended for 25 years. Now the former lead Attorney General Michael Moore from Mississippi, where the Confederate flag flies below the American flag, is saying the tobacco settlement is forever as long as cigarettes are sold in America. By what authority is he saying this is going to happen when he has no authority to make such a statement. It is time for the tobacco companies to stand up and say no. If the tobacco companies remain silent and accept this extension forever then I believe the lawyers representing the tobacco industry are in it with the lawyers suing the tobacco companies.
Every aspect of the tobacco industry is ruled by federal and state law. It is unfair that millions of worldwide and American cigarette consumers are paying billions of dollars into a master tobacco settlement when the cigarette companies and cigarette consumers have done nothing wrong. I tell everyone do not smoke, you will feel better and live longer. If you do smoke find a cigarette manufacturer that uses American grown organic tobacco. In North Carolina there are over six thousands acres of tobacco being grown organically. If the American tobacco farmers were paid one dollar from the price of a pack of cigarettes they could grow their tobacco organically. This would eliminate a lot of health issues from smoking cigarettes. In God we trust.
Dwight Watson
Greenville