A while back at a grocery store (not in Greenville), I brought my cart up to a checkout counter just after another fellow had come to the same counter. He was worth noting, for he sported a heroic comb-over, one that started just above his left ear and lay in a thin coverlet over all the way to his right ear. The back of his head disclosed an oval of skin.
We both began unloading our purchases; he withdrew beer, beer, and few groceries, and I withdrew beer, beer and a few groceries. From his cart fell a package of chocolate bars. I picked it up and said, “You won’t want to leave these.” He grinned and said, “Thanks. Sometimes you feel like a nut; sometimes you don’t.” We both laughed, recalling the jingle from decades past. “Yes, Lord,” I said. We laughed again. Shortly we were in our trucks and on our separate ways. I saw on his bumper a sticker touting the politician most baneful to me.
Reflecting on the man’s appearance and politics, I wondered why I didn’t dismiss our encounter as an event best retold derisively. Actually, though, I felt uplifted. We two North Carolina citizens met in a slice of time, and one’s helpful gesture elicited the other’s gratitude and wry wit. Beset by politics, numbed by the grocery’s incessant shelves, absorbed by the checkout ritual, we rose above it all in a crisp rapport.
Maybe it’s their brevity that makes such occasions like letter openers, moments that sever the peripherals enfolding our lives to reveal the humanity still inside.
CB Dillworth
Greenville
Thank you, Ms. Minnie
I want to pay a tribute to Greenville resident Minnie Johnson Anderson. During this pandemic, and well before that, Minnie has been a source of inspiration and strength for me. She has acted just like a sister.
I nearly died in September 2020, and she has helped to keep me steeped in Scriptures as I recuperated. Just read and feel one Scripture she sent to me, Psalm 30:2:
“I will exalt thee, O Lord; for thou hast lifted me up, and hast not made my foes to rejoice over me. O Lord my God, I cried unto thee, and thou hast healed me. O Lord, thou hast brought up my soul from the grave: thou hast kept me alive, that I should not go down to the pit. Sing unto the Lord, O ye saints of his, and give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness. For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favor is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.”
I am so grateful to have Minnie as my adopted sister. We are all blessed to have her around. We discuss old movies such as “Imitation of Life” and we laugh at her jokes all the time.
Evelyn Dove Coleman
Durham