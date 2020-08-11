A little-noticed news item: The Trump Administration has terminated 76 foreign journalists who have been working for Voice of America, many of them for many years. And, they are terminating their visas, which ordinarily would have been automatically renewed.
This means that many of them will be forced to return to authoritarian countries, including China, Venezuela and Iran, that will not take kindly to their having served America in this capacity. Many of these people have been responsible for broadcasting American’s message of freedom, as well as home country news, in 47 languages.
In many cases, uncensored news is otherwise not available. Many of these journalists have extensive contacts with dissident groups within their country of origin. The fate that awaits these people upon return to their home countries is in many cases dire, with imprisonment or even death the likely consequence of their years of service to America.
The newly appointed director has given no explanation. I will be googling VOA journalists visas hoping to find that something will be done to spare these people from the unfortunate fate that awaits many of them. Maybe Canada can be convinced to take them in?
Jim Watson
Maury