One could certainly not argue with the sentiment expressed in Bobby Burns’ piece in last weekend’s edition titled, “The time for unity is now.”
To say, however, that we are not in this mess because of Donald Trump gives me pause. While Trump may not have caused this “mess,” he certainly is responsible for markedly exacerbating it.
Mayor Connelly’s comment, “we need to be nice,” does indeed hit the nail on the head. Donald Trump could never be accused of being “nice.”
Nasty and narcissistic, obviously, but never nice. Trump spent four years dividing us nationally and internationally. Nice people don’t publicly call other people names and disparage Chinese, Mexicans, Blacks, people from “s--t hole countries,” etc. Nice people don’t incite insurrections.
The consequences of a Trump presidency caused the acceptance of ignorance and intolerance by nearly an entire political party and millions of citizens in a nation seething with prejudice and hate. It’s “them” and “us,” and if we can keep “them” from voting, we can cling to power in this white, Christian nation.
Sept. 11 may have brought us together briefly in grief, prayer and patriotism, but it also heightened our fear and suspicion of others. Until we realize we are a world citizenry slowly destroying our planetary home, we will continue engaging in conflicts based on largely unsubstantiated belief systems, inconsequential ethnicity and skin color.
Flag waving, grieving and praying may make us feel better, but electing leaders who are “nice,” compassionate and intelligent will do much more to strengthen, unite and set us on a course together.
Bill Redding
Greenville