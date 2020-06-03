President Trump is certainly misunderstood. Not, however, in the immature, whining way he continuously derides Democrats and the press for treating him unfairly, but from a basic personality perspective.
Those in the media are frequently heard asking pundits for their opinions on what this president could do to address a particular problem, which would require some empathy or compassion on his part. Our misunderstanding, in large part, is our failure to see, or admit, that Trump is incapable of empathy.
He seems to suffer from a severe narcissistic personality disorder that, arguably, renders him incapable of dealing with problems requiring sympathy and understanding, in any meaningful way. Any words in a Trump speech or presentation that hint at caring or compassion are written by someone else on his staff and are haltingly read by Trump with difficulty and lack of emotion. His own spontaneous and unrehearsed remarks, by contrast are much more animated, biting, sarcastic and, unfortunately, sincere.
Last December, just prior to the Democratic impeachment process, Trump declared himself "the greatest president ever." He later whined, while sitting in front of the Lincoln Memorial, that he was "being treated worse than Lincoln." How much more selfish and insecure can a person get?
Trump is a truly sick individual, bent on self gratification, glorification and retention of power through decisiveness, deceit, and chaos.
It's frightening that so many people don't see it. We really have to replace this president if we want to see some semblance of democracy in our future.
Bill Redding
Greenville