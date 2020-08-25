I finally get it. For the longest time, I thought that Vladimir Putin had some dirt on Donald Trump, but now I see that Trump’s seemingly bottomless admiration for this bellicose authoritarian Russian oligarch comes from Trump apparently associating the former Soviet Union with greatness.
Putin’s Russia stands for just about everything the former Soviets stood for. Now that former communist state seems to be Trump’s idea of what it means to make America great. During the height of Soviet power, you were more likely to find a crate of Russian Vodka in Sebastopol, California, than anywhere behind the Iron Curtain. The Soviet Union’s grocery store shelves were empty. Its factories were producing a trickle of products. Its farms were so barren that they had to import millions of tons of grain from Iowa farmers. They spied on their people. Officially, they were atheists.
Today, thanks to Trump’s inept bungling of the executive branch’s response to the pandemic and his soured relations with China, where U.S. retailers buy most of their goods, the United States has become like the old Soviet Union. For the first time in my life, I’m seeing empty shelves in supermarkets and other stores. America’s dairy farmers are pouring milk into the sewers. U.S. factories are idle. Christians who support Trump have abandoned any resemblance to Jesus Christ, becoming Godless.
With his assaults on peaceful protestors and his annexation of the U.S. Justice Department, with his surveillance of his own people, Trump is becoming Putin, encouraging domestic spying and blistering authoritarianism. If Trump’s idea of greatness is indeed the Soviet Union, well, then, Glory be! He has done it! He has made America great. It’s the “again” part I don’t get, because, like so much of Trump’s foolishness, this too is unprecedented.
David Griffith
Greenville