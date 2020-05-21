Responding to Trump’s prior history, his intemperate and fact-challenged 2016 presidential campaign, two groups of mental health officials, each headed by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, concluded, first in 2017, that Trump’s mental health was: a “clear and present danger to the nation and individual well being;” affecting the nation’s mental health; and “placing us at grave risk of becoming involved in a war and of undermining democracy because of pathological dangerousness.”
The second professional group in 2019 found Trump: “mentally unfit; a threat to the U.S. and the world … should have his powers severely restricted … a national emergency.” Trump long ago conceded that he neither apologizes nor admits to error — and he does “not ask for forgiveness,” all of which suggest dangerous narcissism.
A nagging question has long persisted in my mind: How would this president react to a national crisis?
COVID-19 provided the national crisis, and my nagging question was answered with Trump and his minions insisting that “this administration has done an outstanding job,” assuring us in early 2020 that the virus is: “under control;” “will, like magic, disappear;” that the numbers infected will “go to zero;” and, of course, that the economy will “soon come roaring back.”
Instead, worldwide infections and deaths continue to climb. Trump’s rosy scenarios don’t square with the facts: While we Americans account for only 4.3 percent of the world’s population, we currently account for roughly 28 percent of the world’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths and roughly 34 percent of the world’s confirmed COVID-19 cases — yet we’ve tested fewer than 3 percent of our population, demonstrating conclusively our ignorance of the actual number of infected citizens. Why?
The professionals tried to warn us of Trump’s “pathological dangerousness” — conditions that have now turned deadly in the COVID-19 war. Truth and facts must prevail.
Robert Hursey
Greenville