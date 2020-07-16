It’s as obvious now as it has been all along that Donald Trump’s directives and behavior, indeed, his whole presidency has been laughable. From the very beginning of his terrible term in office, one could think, “what a joke.”
However laughable this administration has been, however, we can’t really laugh. For one thing, it isn’t really funny, it’s really sad. For another, it isn’t nice or politically correct to laugh at the class dunce or someone who’s sick. Trump counts in both categories.
In the well written and researched “American Oligarchs,” author Bernstein points out that Trump’s economic professor at Wharton called him the “dumbest (expletive deleted) student” he’d ever taught. Several of his fellow students attest to Trump’s poor performance, saying that he never studied, never engaged group discussions, and skipped lots of lectures. Isn’t it great what daddy’s money can do?
Trump’s mental instability is on daily display in his angry, divisive rants and tweets. His narcissistic personality reveals itself with every insecure, self-congratulatory, ego boosting remark or speech. Any self respecting leader, truly concerned about his constituency, would not constantly allude to his own greatness and accomplishments. Not to mention his compulsive lying.
I’m reticent to be too optimistic, but there are signs that our one-term nightmare may be nearing its end. It’s incumbent on all of us to do what we can in these restrictive times to make it so. I hope that after November we will be able to laugh again, with joy rather than cynicism.
Bill Redding
Greenville