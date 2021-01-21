To all reasonable thinking citizens, it is not a dream, we’re just living in the American insane asylum.
Sixty years ago, I could see how some who craved power/money used the Bible/religion to exploit citizens’ fear of going to hell to gain their confidence. Over those 60 years the numbers have grown to (maybe) 74 million who have fallen for the fear game and believe the lies they’ve been fed about how terrible liberals are. At the same time, these hypocrites support treasonous thugs.
So, all you supporters of Trump and his cult, help me understand your mindset.
Do you care about America? Is your mentality like Trump’s? Do you want to be led by dictators? Are you spoiled, lazy, full of hate and don’t want laws to follow? Are you for (Nazi-type) actions of taking children from their parents? Do you support laws that benefit the planet? Do you realize that Trump/Republicans lied to you repeatedly until the lies are truthful to you? Are you mad that you have been brainwashed and only believe Trump, plus his crooked cult, or do you care?
Should Trump encourage others to make destructive/murderous attacks on our government? Does it bother you that you are being used and the leaders who you support/love don’t care about you? Do you like that your president lied to you about the COVID-19 virus and caused many thousands to die while hoping to benefit himself with more power/money? Are you intelligent by refusing to wear masks? Do you want to be able to think for yourself? Are you happy having a N.C. 3rd Congressional District leader who promotes hate/division and acts against America, and do you believe his long list of lies excusing his actions?
By contemplating these questions, it might benefit yourself, your family and America.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville