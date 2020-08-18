Here we go again. Another day, another lunatic letter from Vic Corey (Public Forum Aug. 13). Expect these letters to become more and more unhinged and desperate as the election approaches. This time it is the godless satanist Democrats wanting a one world government? Really? And saying God sent Trump to be our warrior? Here is one for you: “God will send them strong delusion, that they believe his lies.” 2Thessalonians 2:11. So to our dear leader: “behold, the father of lies is come.” (John 8:44).
I can prove every Republican Trump supporter is a hypocrite, and not one has ever passed the hypocrite test. (Christ was really harsh on hypocrites in his day). Ask any of them if they would have given the same pass to Obama if right away he sad “Me and Kim Jong Un are in love.” If their reactions would be different, then they are hypocrites.
And can you imagine how their heads would explode if it was Obama (instead of Trump) who bragged on Howard Stern’s show that he used to walk backstage in areas restricted to men during teen pageants just so he could see the naked 15 year olds? He said that because he owned the building he was entitled to “inspect the premises.”
I’m not sure if that is a sex crime, pedophilia or common lechery, but I bet Trumpsters would have the same non-reaction if Trump bragged about putting cameras in their showers. Hypocrites.
And don’t even get me started about where he boasted he could grab a woman because he was famous. Words of a predator. I can’t stomach hypocrites any more than Christ did, it must take a boatload of cognitive dissonance to look at yourselves in the mirror.
For Republicans to stand with Trump just shows they never stood for anything.
Robert W. Tyson
Winterville