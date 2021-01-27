One of my favorite programs on satellite TV is the “See No Evil” program on the ID Channel. Perhaps it’s because I was trained at the MP school at Fort Gordon and worked with MPs and MPIs (military police investigators) at Fort Bragg. The “See No Evil” program recreates how the police use surveillance videos to solve murders and heinous crimes. They use videos from service stations, big box stores, private citizens and more.
I was amazed, no, appalled, that a lawyer would scoff at video evidence. Did the lawyer scoff at the George Floyd video. Would he not have used video evidence to prove his case in court?
U.S. law gives Americans the right to observe elections. Perhaps there is an explanation why one precinct taped its windows to prevent transparency. Perhaps there is a reason why observers were kept 100 feet away if they were allowed in. Maybe there is an explanation why observers and the media were sent home and then dubious poll workers brought out suitcases with ballots and proceeded to enter them into the machine without transparency and oversight. All of the above are on video.
Activist judges are preventing the adjudication of affidavit charges by American citizens. Until the accusations are “proven” to be wrong, we will have an unlawful administration. President Woodrow Wilson had an incapacitating stroke while in office. His wife hid his illness and illegally ran the country for two years. The truth finally emerged. The illegalities of the election will be learned. My big boy pants are on to provide honest information the 9 percent mass media (Gallup approval rating) will not provide.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden