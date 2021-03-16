Josh Stein, the Attorney General of North Carolina, enforces tobacco seed laws on North Carolina tobacco farmers that forbid them from planting low-nicotine “outlawed” discount tobacco seed varieties. The cigarette manufacturers do not want low-tobacco. The cigarette manufacturers want rich-nicotine tobacco that will satisfy the cigarette consumers.
Stein serves on the board of directors of the Truth Initiative, one of the largest nonprofit organizations in America. The Truth initiative headquarters is in Washington, D.C. Truth Initiative was founded in 1999 as a result of the 1998 Master Tobacco Settlement 22 years ago.
Truth Initiative has 133 employees. According to Wikipedia, in 2016 the Truth Initiative had $957 million in assets. The motto of Truth Initiative on their website is “inspiring lives free from smoking, vaping and nicotine.”
In my opinion, this is a conflict of interest for Attorney General Stein to serve on the Truth Initiative board of directors when in fact he enforces tobacco seed laws that ensure rich nicotine tobacco be grown by tobacco farmers for tobacco companies.
If tobacco farmers are caught planting the outlawed tobacco seed varieties they can be sent to federal prison for up to five years. If tobacco seed companies are caught selling outlawed low-nicotine tobacco seed varieties they can be facing 40 years in federal prison.
Tobacco farmers are paid 9 cents from the cost of a pack of cigarettes and have not had a pay raise in 38 years.
If the tobacco farmers were paid enough money to grow their tobacco organically, that would eliminate lots of sickness and death from smoking cigarettes.
Dwight W. Watson
Rocky Mount