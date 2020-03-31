Our current president, who would rather govern via tweet or be interviewed by Fox news to set the stage for the United States in this time of the critical need, should lead by being truthful, factual and consider the needs of everyone based on the scientists’ and doctors’ guidance. Governing based on hunches and the misguided input of Republican supporters shows a complete lack of common sense.
Vic Corey (Public Forurm March 28) seems to think that only Republicans and the tweeter-in-charge, laced with a few biblical anecdotes, have the answer to the current Covid-19 pandemic. He seems to forget the fact that there are more Democrats in this country than Republicans and that “we are all in this together” as never before.
Instead of implementing the Defense Production Act to produce the ventilators, gowns, PPE, N95 masks, etc., so that the government can distribute based on need, our president has decided to build his own stockpile of these items, especially ventilators, and put the states into bidding wars to get these items. This is surely not an approach that will save the most lives and it drives more divisiveness among the states and their residents.
Since this virus has crossed our borders, we’ve been in a reactive mode instead of a pro-active mode. The time has come for the “we are all in this together” to be utilized to effect the maximum good for the population as a whole.
Mr. Corey’s position is that the president and his faithful Republican following will be the saviors of this nation. I’m sorry Mr. Corey, but following Buddha’s teachings of compassion and loving kindness will do a much better job of stopping this horrendous virus. Oh, and by the way,Churchill, although an inspiring leader during a crucial time, had the help of FDR and Stalin to save England — they were the Big Three of the Allies.
Adrian Snyder
Greenville