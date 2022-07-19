“My body, my choice” is a two-edged weapon. It is effective either way.
Feminists use it liberally when they advocate freedom to choose to have an abortion. They roar it proudly from the Grand Tetons when an opponent challenges their assumed right whether to give birth or not.
After liberals recently attempted to force us to receive an experimental injection against our will or be ousted from society, Antifa ironically showed up on the steps of the Supreme Court building with signs reading: “They can’t control our bodies,” in reference to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
We’re repeatedly being inveigled into getting vaccinated supposedly to ward off the China virus. We are pressured via TV ads, by every element of society from the elderly, doctors, children to stop and get the shot, and we are castigated if we don’t because we “care little for our fellow beings.”
Some folks will suggest getting shots is for the greater good, for the benefit of society. But if one washes one’s hands and keeps socially distant and stays as confined as much as possible to avoid exposure, isn’t that following the science?
In this contemporary culture which applauds following one’s feelings and inner nature so as to choose one’s race or one’s gender, it seems only just to choose not to get the vaccine, without the fear of ridicule, punishment or ultimatums.
Why does the slogan apply exclusively to females and not to all humans? Why are women allowed a concession for their bodies but not all beings for theirs? Ultimately, is it not my body, thus, should it not be my choice?
It’s essential duplicity of human beings. Humans disdain hypocrisy yet exploit it when it becomes vital to bolster their cause, support their argument.