Consider the following two quotes:
(1) From a C-SPAN interview, January 1999, regarding President Clinton’s Impeachment trial: “In every trial there’s ever been in the Senate, regarding impeachment, witnesses were called. ...” If the Senate didn’t “get to call meaningful witnesses, you’re basically changing impeachment.” The president is “saying … he’s innocent. I want to put a vigorous case on that he’s guilty for the sake of the rule of law, for the sake of the truth, if nothing else. ...” Obstruction of justice cases cannot properly be understood “until you have the people involved in the middle of it. ... it is the difference between getting the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”
(2) From The Epoch Times, Dec. 12, 2019: “I don’t need any witnesses at all. I am ready to go” (with Trump’s Senate trial). “I don’t want to give it any legitimacy because it is a crock ... My goal is to end this as soon as possible for the good of the country. It’s a danger to the presidency to legitimize this.”
Lindsey Graham made both statements: the first as a representative, the second as a senator. The change is mind-bending.
Even PJ Media’s Megan Fox, learning of Graham’s “no witnesses” statement, commented that many “want the madness to end, but not without answers.” Failure to call witnesses, Fox opined, would hand “a public-relations win to Democrats.”
And Sen. Mitch McConnell’s insistence to fashion Trump’s trial as was Clinton’s is sheer hypocrisy: Witnesses were “heard” in Clinton’s trial via depositions, which could again prove an acceptable compromise. If it’s truth we want, then 1999-Lindsey is your guy; and, if it’s cover up, it’s 2019-Lindsey. That’s pathetic.
Robert Hursey
Greenville