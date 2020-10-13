In response to the Oct. 9 letter by Ernie Larkin, I would point out that Larkin has memorized all the Democratic talking points. For his information, a president’s involvement with the Justice Department or any other department in the executive branch does not skew our system of checks and balances. Of course, there is not given one fact in his letter. All opinions.
I respect truth, character, competency, science, the rule of law and morality. I think President Trump is one who approaches government and his duty in a way I have long believed a president should. His programs, his tireless efforts have all been for the benefit of all Americans and the greatest country in the history of mankind.
Facts: Tax cuts, more jobs, prison reform, support for traditional black colleges and universities, opportunity zones, updating a long-neglected military, protection of our borders, higher wages, allowing those with no hope to use pharmaceuticals in the testing stage to prolong their lives. He has told European countries to pay their agreed-to NATO obligations and countries from the world over to pay their United Nations obligations. In 2016, it was predicted that he would plunge the U.S. into war and the stock market would crash.
As for Mr. Biden, and I must say I try not to mention him because I think talking about the accomplishments of President Trump should convince people that we have a president who is in office with only these goals: Make America Great, make Americans prosperous and safe. I will say that being elected many times may be an accomplishment, but the real test is what is done while holding office. Please, somebody, tell us what accomplishments and then somebody, anybody, tell us what Mr. Biden believes.
Mac Ausbon
Greenville