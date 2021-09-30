Parents and grandparents should be proud to feed their children healthy vegan foods, and will hopefully consider going vegan themselves. (Kathy Kolasa, “Vegan diets present nutritional challenges for children,” Sept. 22.)
Vegan foods are cholesterol-free, generally low in saturated fat, and rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and other nutrients. In Dr. Spock’s Baby and Child Care, the late pediatrician Dr. Benjamin Spock, wrote, “children who grow up getting their nutrition from plant foods rather than meats have a tremendous health advantage. They are less likely to develop weight problems, diabetes, high blood pressure, and some forms of cancer.”
Responsible adults teach children not to smoke because cigarettes cause cancer and other health problems. For the same reason, they should make sure kids don’t get hooked on hamburgers, chicken nuggets, cheese pizza, and other unhealthy foods.
Researchers have found that, if everyone went vegan, it could save up to 8 million human lives — not to mention billions of animals — by 2050, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two thirds, and avoid climate-related damages of $1.5 trillion.
We owe it to our children to teach them smart, altruistic eating habits that will last them a lifetime. Visit www.PETA.org for more information on raising a healthy vegan child — and for tips on going vegan yourself.
Heather Moore
Norfolk
Moore is a writer for the PETA Foundation. Kathy Kolasa’s column did not take a stand for or against vegan diets; it advised readers to educate themselves about vegan diets for children.