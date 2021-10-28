As we enter into the holiday season of gratitude, which we call Thanksgiving, our attention turns to emphasizing our gratitude to those people who continue to enrich our lives.
I am thrilled to have the privilege of hereby saying “thank you for all you do” to everyone at Vidant Medical Center. Throughout my over 10 years of service as a volunteer among you, I have witnessed your exemplary professionalism and concerned empathy. You enormously enhance the quality of life in our area.
I continue to enjoy personally thanking those employees whom I encounter during my service at the hospital. I am blessed to see the smiles and rejuvenation of spirit which result from the honest expression of gratitude to another.
Please take time to say “thank you” to those around you who continue to enhance your life. In the midst of all that is going in our world today, let us remember to encourage and support one another. Through particular attention to the expression of thanks and caring for one another, we will enjoy a wonderful holiday season!
Terry King
Winterville