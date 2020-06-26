Woe is me and I am not alone. The very idea that the Vidant Wellness Center is permanently closing is anathema to all the members who count on the facility to help us maintain and improve our health. In our COVID-19 world, we all daily anticipate the next worrisome thing, but I don’t think any of us would have anticipated this permanent closing. We are horrified
Vidant Wellness Center is a utopian community gathering. It is here where we, of varying health conditions, ages, ethnicities, including people with disabilities to ironmen and ironwomen pursue our fitness goals. We are a team of individuals with the like-minded goal of becoming more physically healthy, more mentally robust, more community minded in a wellness setting. That is the stated mission of Vidant. We accept it and thrive on it.
The question the members are asking is, “How can this facility be taken from us without giving us the chance to express our concerns and provide suggestions for a more cost-efficient facility?”
Perhaps we weren’t in the board room to understand the grave financial situation that would make this unsettling decision even a possibility. But neither have we been given the opportunity to be players in the financial support of what we all deem a necessary part of our physical and mental well-being.
Vidant is privy to our contact information. We ask that this decision be postponed until our voices of support for this great environment are heard. When it comes to good and profitable ideas, please don’t discount the membership base. The next great idea or several to keep the doors open may be no farther away than a flood of emails.
Vidant Wellness Center is the model that will help keep the people of eastern North Carolina healthy and happy. Save our treasure.
Alison Lord Stuart
Greenville