Monday, I left Vidant Wellness Center after a water aerobics class, pleased that I had one of the best exercise/fitness centers in the country. Monday night, I received an email that Vidant Wellness was closing on Tuesday and being converted during the coronavirus health crisis to a day care center for Vidant hospital employees . This would ensure that Vidant would have the the caregivers we need during this crisis.
My first reaction was, “darn.” I quickly realized it was excellent plan to ensure the care we need. Once again, Mike Waldrum and team have demonstrated how fortunate we are to have one of the most outstanding medical facilities in the country.
Burney Warren
Greenville
Sidewalks wanting
I am writing because I think there should be a sidewalk down Corey Road from Fire Tower Road to Boyd Lee Park. This would make a safe and easy walk from the neighborhoods to the local park. People, especially kids, who live off of Corey Road may want to spend a day at Boyd Lee, and it is quite unsafe for them to ride a bike with the speed limit set at 50 mph.
To me, a park is a place people are supposed to go and have a nice experience with family or friends. I feel like a sidewalk going to the park is necessary for making it accessible for others living off Corey Road.
It is my understanding there is also a decent amount of money going into the beach volleyball courts. Making the park accessible to residents would be necessary for the courts to meet full potential. Thank you for your time and giving me a forum to express my opinion on the subject.
Zachary Heifferon
Greenville