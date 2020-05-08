The political, social and media worlds are hoping breathlessly for a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. Human trials require a classic double-blind study, where thousands of volunteers, ideally from a target population such as first responders, are given either the vaccine or a placebo. Then they wait to see who actually does get sick, and measure any difference in infection rates between “with” and “without” groups. This type of study always takes a long time to perform, meaning at least four to five years.
There is a faster method. That is to administer either the vaccine or a placebo to a group of “volunteers” then deliberately infect them all to see whether there is any measurable difference in resistance. The Nazis were famous for this technique. Unfortunately, this model raises certain ethical questions which many doctors may find repulsive. The communist Chinese may not have this problem.
In the meantime, society will likely be sorted into two medical groups: Those with antibodies to COVID-19, and those without. Those proven to have antibodies will likely be accorded special privileges, such as permission to work, attend group events and church, and travel freely. These permissions, historically categorized as civil rights, will be forbidden to those “without.”
So, in order to acquire government permission to exercise their “unalienable” rights, many people may be tempted to deliberately infect themselves. How’s that for a plan?
The irony in all this is the high likelihood that merely having antibodies against COVID-19 affords no greater immunity to the disease than having common cold (from the coronavirus family) antibodies does.
Welcome to the Brave New World.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville
Recovery data missing
As a concerned citizen I’ve been following all the graphs and data daily information with regard to the coronavirus within Pitt County and the state. With all this vast knowledge, why has it not been a priority to show the progress, or lack thereof, of the “recovered cases.” One has to wonder, with all the data-gathering ability shown on this subject, why this important information is not out there to be easily viewed by all concerned citizens in North Carolina? All our other graphs and models are constantly changing, yet for recoveries from the virus nothing is really out there on a constant basis? One has to wonder! We have a daily recovered graph worldwide.
Geof Uhle
Winterville
Note: The Pitt County Department of Public Health does provide an estimate of recoveries on the county website.