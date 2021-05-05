Just leave the flags at half-staff. Gun deaths in this county show no signs of abating. The mass shootings (four or more victims at a time) make the news with a regularity that has caused an almost nonchalant numbness. These are just the tip of the deadly iceberg that adds up to the 35,000-plus lives lost as a result of guns each year. Only Brazil ranks higher in the percentage of gun deaths per population.
Most of the civilized world wonders what our fascination is with guns. They’re a manufactured product: a dangerous one! Why can’t we, as most of the world does, control the production, distribution and use of a dangerous, manufactured product?
The problem is multifaceted: the glamorization and glorification of violence, war and corrupted law enforcement; the easy availability of all kinds of guns; the erroneous idea that guns can be and are used for self-protection; the fact that there are more guns than people in the US; the massive lobbying efforts of the NRA and gunmakers; and the greed of our congressional representatives in accepting millions of dollars in campaign funds from the NRA and gun industry in exchange for their complicity.
Since the majority of Americans do favor some sort of regulations regarding gun ownership, in terms of type and capacity of weapons, our only hope is to vote out our out-of-touch representatives. As long as our nation is awash in weapons and our congress is flush with cash from the gun industry and lobbyists, we will do nothing to curb this public health crisis. Without leadership that cares more about life itself than about an outdated and misinterpreted second amendment and personal gain, we might as well leave the flags at half-staff and bracket ourselves for these senseless daily deaths
Bill Redding
Greenville