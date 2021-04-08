GOP voter suppression laws aren’t for voting security.
They know getting fewer people to vote is their only chance, whether it is signature matching, polls closing earlier, voter ID, too few voting machines in minority precincts, voter roll purges, one dropbox for Houston serving like 5 million, license checkpoints in minority areas like they did in Florida in 2000, or other ways to suppress the vote of people not prone to vote for them.
This is all contrived and deliberate.
Want voting security?
Box in the upper right of the ballot with four blank spaces, to be filled in by the voter with the last four digits of their Social Security Number. Nobody else has that. If the digits don’t match, it’s thrown out.
Besides, IDs can be forged anyway. There are millions that don’t even have a driver’s license, living in metropolitan areas using mass transit all their lives. How many are in assisted living that haven’t driven in years but would still like to pile into the bus with their fellow residents to vote?
Alienating and suppressing them is a crime against democracy. If they can show up, know their digits, and produce an official piece of mail with their name and official address, that should be enough. Combined with the strictest jailtime penalties for attempted voter fraud, nobody will risk that for one tainted vote.
Use paper ballots with ink rather than machines that can malfunction or be tampered with. Long tables with partitions would mean no lines.
Automatic registration at age 18, with a database linked to Social Security to purge those declared deceased from the rolls and to prevent double voting.
GOP is involved in a bum rush on our constitutional democratic republic, from suppression to insurrection. True banana Republicans.
Robert W. Tyson
Winterville