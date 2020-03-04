Life seems to be a struggle, a war of each against all. But life also seems to be a lot about sharing and caring for one another in families, communities and in a global eco-system.
A friend of mine says that Republicans are out to win! Win by any means possible. Democrats are out for a draw, balancing self-interest and community interests through democratic processes. What about Democratic Socialists? It seems to me that Democratic Socialists are out to win too. But only by democratic processes.
The U.S. Constitution says government is to serve “the general welfare” and not to serve private interests at public expense. Rather than balancing the private interests of bankers and billionaires, negotiating a draw, Democratic Socialists depend on a democratic people seeing through media claims of “alternative facts.” Conspiracy theories that everyone else is lying but them.
The Democratic process always involves negotiation and compromise, but there is nothing unpatriotic in fighting to win an end to corruption, fighting to tax corporations like Amazon that pays no taxes, to tax the wealth of millionaires and billionaires, to win health care, quality education and a living wage so everyone can make their contribution to our communities.
Young people know we have to win the war of climate change. The State Department knows we have to win the trust of allies and restrain dictators and all those who promote and benefit from war. All of us know we need to fight for democracy against bullies at home and abroad.
Bullies, bankers and billionaires? Dictatorship or democracy? I think the young voters are right. Whether a win or a draw is the best we can do for democracy, is up to us who claim our right to vote.
Rod Debs
Greenville