The current resident of the White House knows nothing of the realities of war. Had he served in the Army as a participant in the Vietnam War — as he rightfully should have — he would not now display such a cavalier attitude about starting yet another war for other people to be maimed in and die in. Nope. Instead, he would be quite circumspect and cautious in his role as commander in chief.
Those of us who did not shirk from our duty as truly loyal citizens back then — and all the others who have served with honor and great sacrifice since then in other conflicts — realize that war should be absolutely the last resort when all other avenues of diplomacy and reasonable compromise have been fully explored and found to be inadequate for our national defense.
The current resident’s knee-jerk approach to international relations is the puerile stuff of a third-grade playground bully. With potentially millions of lives at stake, his evident main concern is his own personal political status.
Such hubris poses a monstrous threat to our national security — and to the well-being of regular folks all around Planet Earth. This deranged egomaniac is on the verge of causing a maelstrom of violence that neither he nor anyone else will be able to control.
Congress needs to act quickly to put a leash on this irresponsible puppy before things get completely out of hand. Republicans and Democrats alike need to put the well-being of America first — without regard to partisanship.
James H. Dautremont
Greenville