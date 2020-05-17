There is a major worldwide pandemic. Tens of thousands of Americans are dead and tens of thousands of more Americans are probably going to die in this pandemic. COVID-19 is a disease that spreads by droplets when people cough or talk, whether they have symptoms or not.
The CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask in public. Yet, less than 50 percent of people are doing this. We do not have a vaccine for COVID-19. We may not have a vaccine for months or years. But, we can do a simple act until we do have a vaccine. We can all wear a mask in public.
Wearing a mask in public is an act of respect for your fellow man. Data show that an estimated one in four people infected with the COVID-19 virus have no symptoms and do not know they are infected.
Wearing a mask prevents you from making someone else sick or causing their death. That’s the reality of this pandemic.
Wearing a mask is uncomfortable. But it can save lives and eases the burden on our health care system.
Wearing a mask is a moral imperative. It’s how we are going to manage to live together in the relative safety of our society for the foreseeable future.
There is no excuse. Wear a mask in public.
John T. Meredith, MD FACEP
Greenville