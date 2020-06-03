This is in reference to the letter “Health care racism must be addressed” in Sunday’s public forum.
First, is this writer a staff writer? If not, is it special being a second-year dental student and is that why the writer is allowed to skip the 300 word limit?
Racism! I suppose saying it enough makes it true? The writer’s story about the “white” gynecologist who (she said) did not take heed of her ailment, but did send her across the hall for an ultrasound. She states that he refused to examine her. Maybe he knew he couldn’t determine it was a cyst and that is why he sent her across the hall for an ultrasound?
So, this white doctor made a mistake while dealing with a black patient, so sorry doctor, you’re labeled a racist. Folks, this is where we are. Any time a black person has un-pleasant dealings with a white person, it is automatic racism. At this point in my letter, no doubt I’m labeled a racist.
The writer references the much higher percentage of blacks dying of health issues than whites and seemed to indicate it was racism. Are whites to make blacks take care of their health?
Is one a health practitioner while a second-year student and does that make one wise? The writer says we cannot alleviate racism (a worn-out slogan) (that she says is interwoven in our country’’ fabric) without an honest dialogue, but who’s honesty are we using? The one that’s always “racism,” no doubt?
This paper published the writer’s letter. The writer is in college. I see no racism! I see blacks and whites working together in harmony in Pitt County.
By the way, small numbers of stupid police officers doesn’t mean America is a racist country.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville
The piece referred to was a guest column written by Brittanie Height, a J. Bradley Wilson Schweitzer Fellow at the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, not subject to the word limit for public forum letters.