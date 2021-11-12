Last month, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted to amend Law Enforcement Ordinance 4, which allowed licensed concealed carry on county property.
The measure had been in place since 2015 and was put in place by the overwhelming requests and needs of citizens and county employees. In the six years it has been in place, there have been no negative impacts or adverse challenges cited or brought forward by any individuals, entity or otherwise affected agency.
Many concerned citizens and safety-conscious organizations spoke out in opposition of changing the ordinance by way of letters, petitions, media, emails and in-person dialogue. The board did not receive any contradictory viewpoints, yet five commissioners voted to change the ordinance and, consequently, the motion carried. Three commissioners spoke out strongly against overturning this ordinance. (One commissioner was absent during the vote.) Why was this item included on the agenda?
The overwhelming presence of Pitt County citizens supporting the measure was brought to the attention of the Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins. Her incompetent and ineffectual reply was, “Pitt County has 171,000 citizens.”
The five commissioners that are obligated to provide probable justification, clarification and a formal credible explanation of their callous abuse of power and betrayal of all Pitt County citizens are:
- Alex Albright
- Melvin McLawhorn
- Mary Perkins Williams
- Chris Nunnally
- Ann Huggins, chairwoman
I know I will carry out my civic duty and display my disapproval and unacceptable betrayal of these government representatives at the polls. How about you?
Your life and family safety depends upon it!
Roger Kemp
Greenville