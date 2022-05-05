It’s apparent that today’s political progressives’ modus operandi disregards thinking, logic, reasonableness, basic common sense — replaced by one’s feelings, one’s beliefs, what individuals feel about themselves and life’s exigencies.
Euphemisms and duplicity abound in their vocabulary: “violent vandalism” becomes “peaceful protesting,” while “personal self-defense” becomes “vicious assault.”
Necessity having no ethics, relative morality, expedience — whatever works — guide their principles. Their creed is they are right and you are wrong, their way or the highway. Be homogenous in our diverse environment: there is no race, no gender, no differences in their universe.
This method of decision-making, if taken to its extreme, “reductio ad absurdum,” however, results in anarchy, ultimately confusion and chaos. Their mode of operation tolerates, abides, invites a double standard, hypocrisy and canceling history and other issues that don’t suit their personal belief system. They can have their cake and eat it too! Say what?
A widower, Thomas Jefferson, “a lovesick man whose intellect battled with a heart aching for a woman he could not have” wrote a letter in 1786, about making a personal romance decision (a much different context but significant allusion here). He debated the head against the heart (symbolically, thinking versus feeling).
Nevertheless, humans, “homo sapiens,” are referred to as an animal species: highly intelligent beings. “Intelligence” is measured by how well humans use their brains, not their hearts.
Jefferson’s polemic is the essence of our current dilemma: Which shall rule the law of the land? Should government be so compassionate as to forgive educational loans and provide free health care for all? Should America be our brother’s keeper or assert its sovereignty and self-sufficiency?
The trend is shifting from the latter to the former in the second decade of the 21st century. Where it settles depends on you, the voter.