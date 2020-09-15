A pack of volunteers helped local Cub Scouts master bicycle safety and fix up their rides during weekend event that also promoted scouting.
About 50 scouts came out to Dick's Sporting Good's on Saturday along with their family and friends in stages to participate in the socially distanced, outdoor bicycle rodeo, said Grady Mullis, district director of the Boy Scouts of America for Pitt County.
Geared for youth in grades K-5, the event featured bicycle safety instruction led by Greenville Police Department officers. The instructors led groups in four time slots, showing them how to safely make turns, signal properly and ride with the rules of the road. The officers also led the youths through an obstacle course.
Volunteers from the police department, the scouts and sponsors including Earp’s Dentistry, Vidant Health, Dick’s and Phelps Chevrolet also helped with safety inspections and helmet and seat fittings.
The Blue Knights law enforcement motorcycle club and Warren Hotdogs also participated in the event, which featured a raffle at the end of each hourlong session. All the kids left with two goodie bags full of swag and many left with great prizes. Twenty helmets were given out.
Mullis said three youngsters ended up joining the Cub Scouts during the event, which is similar to activities scouts get to pursue regularly with their packs and troops.
Cub packs generally meet two or three times a month, while scout troops, geared toward ages 11 and up, meet weekly. Pitt County is home to more than two dozen scouting programs with 900 youths participating.
"We teach young people outdoor skills, citizenship and community service, ethical and moral decision making, and we have a wealth of STEM activities," Mullis said.
Members have the opportunity to earn merit badges in 135 skill areas. Mullis said it takes 22 to earn the Eagle Scout distinction in addition to meeting other requirements.
Groups are holding outdoor meetings and small indoor meetings that comply with guidelines to minimize the risk of spread COVID-19, Mullis said.
Anyone who wants more information about joining or scouting can email Mullis at grady.mullis@scouting.org.