The following column is from John Wesley Linton, a U.S. Postal Service sales associate and president of the American Postal Workers Union 1129 in Greenville.
About 10 a.m. Thursday, we received a message from our local postmaster that the ECU Station post office would be having a schedule change beginning Aug. 29. Up until Thursday, this location has held the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Yet with this memo, this location is scheduled to close daily from 2-3:15 p.m. for lunch going forward. This memo was mandated and sent forth through the district office in Greensboro.
If the ECU Station would have been in another city or a smaller town, I might have understood a slight change in scheduling to save money or cut back on expenses, but this location is the busiest in Pitt County. As you may know, the ECU Station post office sits on 10th Street across from East Carolina University and was built in 1962. This is the oldest postal location within the Greenville installation. With its closeness to campus, this location gives the ECU Station an immediate customer base of more than 27,000 students, faculty and staff.
Sitting in the middle of the hub of the 10th Street corridor, the ECU Station serves many of Greenville’s 95,000 citizens and 180,000 county residents. During the last nine months, it has already waited on more than 61,000 customers. The location leads every category possible including walk-in revenue, customers served and transactions performed in the city of Greenville.
Any loss of hours at this location will directly affect customers that frequent the ECU Station. Cutting hours at any post office is a shame, but at a time when you should be trying to raise as much revenue as possible it almost comes across as criminal. The plans to gut hours at this location will only cause longer lines, a loss in revenue, and a loss of public trust.
In the last several years, Greenville has already lost its contract postal unit on Red Banks Road and the contract postal unit on the campus of East Carolina University that helped serve the university. The ECU Station has been a leader in maintaining that clientele and has expanded that business model.
Although changes are expected nationwide with the new appointment of Louis DeJoy as postmaster general, this overreach is a bridge too far. Offices that lead in service and finances shouldn’t be seeing their hours cut; they should be expanded. A comprehensive look into the workings of the United States Postal Service would show that the post office is still essential as a network binding the nation together as outlined in the Constitution.
We need your help to continue to provide service to our neighbors, friends and citizens of Greenville. Please contact your representatives in the U.S. House and Senate to express your support for preserving this office and its full hours of service. I hope we can count on you to help us succeed in these endeavors. With help from people like you, we can continue our mission moving forward and make sure that Greenville’s citizens are not underserved as the cutting of these retail hours would most certainly do.
Can we please count on you at this most crucial time? With East Carolina University just returning, Christmas on the short horizon, and many still at home during this pandemic needing supplies shipped such as groceries, prescriptions, and the bare necessities; we need you now!
Thank you in advance for any help you may provide lend to our cause in restoring the hours at the ECU Station branch of the USPS.